US says it won't cede leadership of IS fight despite pullout

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, front row center, and other foreign ministers pose for a family photo during the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting, at the State Department, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, walks past Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, as he and other foreign ministers arrive before a family photo during the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting, at the State Department, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, shakes hands with Kosovo's Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli, with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, between them, after a family photo during the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting, at the State Department, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- America will not cede leadership of the fight against the Islamic State group, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, as he tried to allay fears that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw forces from Syria could imperil gains against the militants there and in neighboring Iraq.

Trump's announcement in December shocked U.S. allies and led to the resignations of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the top U.S. envoy to the 79-member, U.S-led anti-IS coalition, Brett McGurk. Some military leaders, skeptical of Trump's course, renewed their questions even as Pompeo spoke in defense.

While the withdrawal would fulfill a Trump goal, top military officials have pushed back for months, arguing IS remains a threat and could regroup. U.S. policy had been to keep troops in place until the extremists are completely eradicated. Fears that IS fighters are making a strategic maneuver to lay low ahead of the U.S. pullout has fueled criticism that Trump telegraphed his military plans - the same thing he accused President Barack Obama of doing in Afghanistan.

Pompeo told foreign ministers and senior officials from global coalition that the planned withdrawal "is not a change in the mission" but a change in tactics against a group that should still be considered a menace. IS has lost more than 99 percent of the territory it once held in the two countries.

"In this new era, local law enforcement and information sharing will be crucial, and our fight will not necessarily always be military-led," he said. Trump's announcement "is not the end of America's fight. The fight is one that we will continue to wage alongside of you."

He added: "America will continue to lead in giving those who would destroy us no quarter."

Yet senior military officials acknowledged to Congress that the pullout would complicate their efforts.

Owen West, the assistant secretary of defense for special operations, told the House Armed Services Committee that he shared Mattis' objections. West answered, "No, sir," when asked by a lawmaker if he thought Mattis was wrong to disagree with the withdrawal.

At the same hearing, Maj. Gen. James Hecker, vice director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the withdrawal means "it is going to be difficult to keep up the pressure" on IS. "There will be a decrease in the amount of pressure that we will be able to apply," he said.

"The concern is if we move our forces out of Syria that that may take some pressure off of the ISIS forces in Syria," Hecker said. "So our mission is to try to figure out how we can continue to keep the pressure on in Syria without any boots on the ground."

Hecker said others would have to carry the burden once the U.S. left. He did not offer specifics.

Pompeo called on the coalition to increase intelligence-sharing, repatriate and prosecute captured foreign fighters and accelerate stabilization efforts so IS remnants cannot reconstitute in Iraq, Syria or elsewhere. He said the fight is entering a new stage where those allied against IS must confront a "decentralized jihad" with more than military force.

Pompeo mentioned the suicide bombing claimed by IS that killed four Americans - two service members, a Pentagon civilian and a U.S. contractor - in the northern Syrian town of Manbij last month. Manbij was liberated from IS control in 2016.

The conference started hours after Trump, in his State of the Union address, lauded what he said was the near-complete victory over IS. He also reaffirmed his determination to pull out the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria. He had said in December that the pullout would proceed quickly.

Trump planned to speak to the coalition later Wednesday. He was expected to urge partners to step up efforts to ensure the defeat of IS is permanent.

U.S. officials in recent weeks say IS has lost 99.5 percent of its territory and is holding on to fewer than 5 square kilometers in Syria, or less than 2 square miles, in the villages of the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the bulk of the fighters are concentrated.

But in liberated areas across Syria and Iraq, sleeper cells are carrying out assassinations, setting up checkpoints and distributing fliers as they lay the groundwork for an insurgency that could gain strength as U.S. forces withdraw.

Activists who closely follow the conflict in Syria already point to signs of a growing insurgency. Rami Abdurrahman, the head of Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says IS still has 4,000 to 5,000 fighters, many likely hiding out in desert caves and mountains.

Defense officials believe many fighters have fled to ungoverned spaces and other pockets in the north and west.

A Defense Department watchdog report warned this week that even with the IS forces on the run, the group "is still able to coordinate offensives and counter-offensives, as well as operate as a decentralized insurgency."