Police: Woman fatally shot along suburban Chicago freeway

OAK FOREST, Ill. -- Police say a woman has been fatally shot along an interstate in suburban Chicago several hours after a separate shooting along the same freeway wounded a man and two boys.

Illinois State Police say the 55-year-old was alone in a car when she was shot about 10 p.m. Monday along northbound Interstate 57 near Oak Forest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened about six hours after a separate shooting a few miles (kilometers) away along northbound I-57 near Calumet Park. Police say a 38-year-old man was in critical condition and 15- and 12-year-old boys were in stable condition. An 8-year-old girl in the vehicle wasn't shot, but was taken to a hospital.

Police didn't immediately release information about any suspects or motives in the shootings.