Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside roller rink
Updated 2/4/2019 9:00 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say a shooting outside an Indianapolis roller rink left one person dead and another wounded.
Police responded about 12:30 a.m. Monday following the shooting in the parking lot of Skateland and found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead. Police say a woman showed up about two hours later at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and said she'd been shot at the roller rink.
Police say the shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument that began inside the roller rink, which had an adult skate on its schedule for Sunday night.
The shooting is under investigation.
