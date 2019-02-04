 
Indiana bridge needs $120K in repairs even before completion

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/4/2019 2:59 PM
ANDERSON, Ind. -- A replacement bridge that's under construction in a central Indiana city already needs $120,000 in repairs even before it's completed.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says an expansion joint needs replaced in the Eisenhower Bridge in downtown Anderson.

INDOT spokesman Neil Marcus tells the Herald Bulletin that the welds on the expansion joint had failed in the bridge's westbound lanes.

He says once work on the eastbound lanes is completed, the westbound lanes will be closed so crews can replace the failed joint with one designed to handle high traffic volumes. Marcus estimates the replacement will cost about $120,000.

The original Eisenhower Bridge opened in 1969 over the White River in Anderson, about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Work on the $13.5 million replacement span began in November 2017.

