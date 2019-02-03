Boy, 4, finds gun and shoots pregnant mom in the face
Updated 2/3/2019 1:00 PM
hello
SEATTLE -- A pregnant Washington state woman was shot in the face Saturday by her 4-year-old son after the boy found a loaded, unsecured gun under a mattress, authorities say.
The King County Sheriff's Office says the 27-year-old mother is eight months pregnant and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say the boy's father put the gun under a mattress because he was afraid of recent crime in the neighborhood.
Under a new state law, gun owners could face criminal charges for not safely storing a gun.
It's unclear who the gun is registered to.
KOMO-TV reports detectives will be looking into the case Monday to see if any charges will be filed.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.