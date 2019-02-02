Juventus draws with Parma, Napoli beats Sampdoria in Serie A

Empoli's Francesco Caputo, number 11, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Chievo Verona at the Carlo Castellani stadium in Empoli, Italy., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Gianni Nucci/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Napoli's Piotr Zielinski and Sampdoria's Bartosz Bereszynski, right, vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, left, and Sampdoria's Bartosz Bereszynski go for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match Juventus and Parma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Daniele Rugani, 2nd right, reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match Juventus and Parma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with his teammate Leonardo Spinazzola after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match Juventus and Parma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, top right, scores his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match Juventus and Parma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match Juventus and Parma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles prior to the Serie A soccer match Juventus and Parma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- Juventus is uncharacteristically leaking goals and coach Massimiliano Allegri is concerned ahead of the Champions League last 16, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

For the second time in a week, Juventus conceded three goals as Parma fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in Turin on Saturday in Serie A.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals couldn't help Juventus win. The Serie A leader saw its advantage cut to nine points over second-placed Napoli, which earlier beat Sampdoria 3-0.

Ronaldo has been playing and scoring regularly and showing little sign of being affected - on the field at least - by a rape allegation in the United States.

It was the first time in seven years that Juventus was unable to count on any of its BBC defense of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini - with all three injured.

Juventus let in three goals midweek in its Italian Cup quarterfinal defeat to Atalanta but there was little sign of what was to come in the first half.

Juventus took the lead in somewhat fortunate circumstances in the 36th minute as Ronaldo slipped as he unleashed an effort but it took a deflection to wrongfoot Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

Ronaldo also inadvertently had a hand in Juve's second at the start of a crazy 14 minutes in the second half as his poor header ended up being an assist for a Daniele Rugani volley.

Antonino Barilla immediately got Parma back into the match but Ronaldo restored Juve's two-goal advantage two minutes later, only for Gervinho to reduce the deficit again in the 74th minute.

And Gervinho sent the travelling fans wild in the third minute of stoppage time when he fired in a powerful equalizer after good work from Roberto Inglese.

Sami Khedira hit the woodwork twice for Juventus, which also had a penalty decision revoked after video review.

DROUGHT ENDED

Lorenzo Insigne ended his goal drought, while Arkadiusz Milik Simone Verdi also netted as Napoli kept Juventus within its sights.

There was to be no record for former Napoli forward Fabio Quagliarella, who was looking to beat Gabriel Batistuta's 1994 feat of scoring a goal in a 12th consecutive Serie A match.

Napoli was looking to recover from a league draw against AC Milan and an Italian Cup exit to the same team, and it took an early lead. Marek Hamsik floated a lovely ball onto the right flank to Jose Callejon, who rolled the ball across for Milik to smash in.

Callejon set up Napoli's second just 70 seconds later with a throughball for an Insigne snapshot into the bottom left corner. It was Insigne's first goal in any competition since early November.

The result after that rarely looked in doubt but Napoli extended its lead with a Verdi penalty in the final minute after Joachim Andersen was penalized for handball. The referee initially awarded a free kick on the edge of the area but amended his decision on video review.

EMPOLI COMEBACK

Francesco Caputo scored twice as Empoli came back from two goals down in a relegation battle against last-placed Chievo Verona.

Empoli remained 17th, four points above the bottom three and nine points above Chievo.

