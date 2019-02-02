No. 3 Baylor women rout Texas Tech 96-37

Texas Tech forward Brittany Brewer (20) defends as Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15) makes a move to the basket for a shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Associated Press

WACO, Texas -- Kalani Brown dominated inside with 23 points on nine layups, adding free throws on five of those after being fouled, and top-ranked Baylor won its 32nd consecutive Big 12 game, 96-37 over Texas Tech on Saturday.

It was the biggest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game for the Lady Bears (19-1, 9-0 Big 12).

Brown, the 6-foot-7 senior post, had 10 points in the first 3:10, pushing Baylor to a quick 12-4 lead in its first home game as a No. 1 team in nearly six years. The advantage was 25-6 by the end of the first quarter after Texas Tech missed 13 consecutive shots in a span of more than seven minutes.

Baylor shot 68 percent (41 of 60) from the field, including a 66-10 advantage in the paint. The Lady Bears also outscored Tech 24-0 on fast-break points.

Sydney Goodson had 13 points for the Lady Raiders (10-11, 1-9). They have lost seven in a row.

NO. 2 UCONN 65, CINCINNATI 55

CINCINNATI -- Napheesa Collier scored 20 points to reach 2,000 in her career, and UConn struggled as it moved past its loss at Louisville, holding on to beat Cincinnati.

Collier became the fifth Husky to have 2,000 career points along with 1,000 rebounds, reaching the mark with a layup in the third quarter. She got her 1,000th rebound Thursday night at Louisville.

Nikira Goings had 14 points for Cincinnati (14-8, 6-3).

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 76, CLEMSON 44

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Jazmine Jones tied her career high with 17 points and Louisville followed up its victory over No. 2 UConn with the rout over Clemson.

Dana Evans had 15 points for Louisville (21-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Kobi Thornton led Clemson (14-8, 5-4) with nine points, all in the first half.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 81, KANSAS STATE 52

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Bridget Carleton scored 19 points and Iowa State cruised past Kansas State.

Ashley Joens added 16 points for the Cyclones (17-5, 7-3 Big 12).

Kayla Goth and Peyton Williams each had 15 points for Kansas State (13-9, 4-6).

