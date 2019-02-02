Bernier gets 1st shutout, Red Wings top Senators 2-0

hello

Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) battles for the puck behind his net against Detroit Red Wings' Anthony Mantha (39) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser(65) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Anthony Mantha (39) and Nick Jensen (3) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) controls the puck as Detroit Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson (52) defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot, right, defends as Detroit Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou (72) controls the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) takes possession of the puck behind the Detroit Red Wings net during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' Colin White (36) and Detroit Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall (55) race for possession of the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) races for the puck against Detroit Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist (14) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-0 Saturday night.

Danny DeKeyser and Darren Helm scored for the Red Wings, who won their third straight and improved to 5-2-0 in their last seven games.

Craig Anderson made 19 saves for the Senators, who are mired in a four-game losing streak.

Ottawa has lost its last two games since returning from a nine-day break.

Both teams were playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Red Wings posted a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto, while Ottawa lost 5-3 to Pittsburgh.

The Senators looked to rally in the third, but Bernier was solid.

The Senators thought they had scored late in the third, but it was waved off.

Leading 2-0 to start the second, the Red Wings had a great opportunity to extend their lead as Brady Tkachuk took a double minor for high sticking Luke Glendening. With 29 seconds remaining in the penalty, Zack Smith took a tripping penalty, but Detroit was unable to take advantage of the power-play time.

Detroit scored twice in 39 seconds in the first period.

DeKeyser opened the scoring with a shot just inside the blue line that made its way through traffic.

Seconds later, Detroit made it 2-0 as Helm and Martin Frk played give-and-go, with Helm skating through the goal crease and tucking a backhand past Anderson.

NOTES: The Senators recalled Rudolfs Balcers from their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, Ontario, as Mikkel Boedker was injured in Friday's game against Pittsburgh. ... Nick Paul was a healthy scratch for the Senators. ... Detroit was without Dylan Larkin. The Red Wings said he had a strained oblique.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Home against Vegas on Thursday.

Senators: At Toronto on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports