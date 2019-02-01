 
NFL

Former NFL QB and assistant coach Wade Wilson dies at age 60

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/1/2019 5:19 PM
hello
                                                                                                                                                                                                   

DALLAS -- The Dallas Cowboys say former NFL quarterback and longtime assistant coach Wade Wilson has died.

The Cowboys said Wilson passed away Friday at his home in Coppell, Texas. The team didn't specify a cause of death for Wilson, who died on his 60th birthday.

Wilson played for five NFL teams from 1981-98. He played 10 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, leading them to the 1987 NFC championship game. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons (1992), New Orleans Saints (1993-94), Cowboys (1995-97) and Oakland Raiders (1998). He was Troy Aikman's backup when the Cowboys won their last Super Bowl title during the 1995 season.

Wilson began his coaching career as the Cowboys quarterback coach from 2000-02, and returned to that role from 2007-17. He coached with the Chicago Bears from 2004-06.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 