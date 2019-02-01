The week's arctic cold caused 3 deaths in Chicago

CHICAGO -- This week's artic temperatures resulted in the deaths of three Chicago residents, bringing the number in Cook County to at least 23 since the start of cold season.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says a 62-year-old woman on the city's North Side died early Friday from coronary disease, with lung disease and cold exposure serving as contributing factors.

A 73-year-old woman died late Thursday. An autopsy conducted Friday found O'Donnell died from cold exposure and her death was found to be accidental.

Cold exposure contributed to the death of a 92-year-old South Side man on Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning, Illinois hospitals treated 144 patients for hypothermia, frostbite and other cold-related issues. Public health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold says one person outside of Chicago was presumed to have died.