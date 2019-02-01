Country singer Charley Pride focus of 2 PBS projects

hello

PASADENA, Calif. -- Paging Terrence Howard. Charley Pride still wants the actor to play him in a movie of the country music star's life.

The project has been discussed for about 10 years. Pride told a TV critics' meeting on Friday that it remains a goal to have it made with Howard, who stars in the Fox music series "Empire."

Meanwhile, Pride finds himself in the spotlight with two upcoming PBS projects: "Country Music," Ken Burns' film on the genre's evolution and the people who created it, and "Charley Pride: I'm Just Me," airing as part of the American Masters series on Feb. 22.

The 84-year-old Grand Ole Opry member shrugs off any suggestion of legend status as one of the few African Americans to find success in country music.