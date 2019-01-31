4 players suspended after brawl in Copa match in Spain

MADRID -- Four players have been suspended for their involvement in a brawl after the Copa del Rey match between Valencia and Getafe this week.

Valencia's French defender Mouctar Diakhaby and Getafe's Bruno Gonzalez and Damian Suarez have been banned four matches each, while Getafe's Mata Arnaiz received a two-game suspension.

Valencia's fitness trainer was suspended for one match, and fines were handed out to both clubs.

The brawl erupted after the final whistle of Valencia's dramatic 3-1 win at Mestalla Stadium on Tuesday, when the hosts scored twice in stoppage time to secure their spot in the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2012.

The benches were cleared after the tense finish and police had to intervene to break up altercations among several players on different parts of the field.

