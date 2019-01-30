PSG says Neymar out for about 10 weeks with foot injury

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, PSG's Neymar reacts after he missed a goal opportunity during the French Cup soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Neymar will need further tests next week to determine how best to treat his latest right foot injury, sustained in a French Cup game against Strasbourg last Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019, and to assess how long he will be out for. Associated Press

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain says Neymar is expected to be sidelined for about 10 weeks with a right foot injury.

That would rule the Brazil striker out of both legs of PSG's matchup against Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League, and potentially both legs of the quarterfinals in mid-April if PSG advances.

In a statement Wednesday, PSG said a group of medical experts met Tuesday night to assess the damage to his fifth metatarsal and decided the best course of action was a "conservative treatment" and not an operation.

PSG added Neymar was in "total agreement" with the decision.

Neymar was injured while playing against Strasbourg last Wednesday in the French Cup.

