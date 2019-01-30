Petra Kvitova beats Azarenka in 2 sets in St. Petersburg

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus returns the ball to Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Associated Press

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic serves during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Associated Press

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Kvitova, playing her opening match after a first-round bye, went from trailing 2-1 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. But she double-faulted on match point at 5-1 to let Azarenka back into the match.

Kvitova will next face either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals.

Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury, hours before she was to play Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

