AP source: LSU, Orgeron in extension talks

hello

A person familiar with the situation says LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have begun work on the framework of a contract extension with the hope of putting it before the university system's board of supervisors in March.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because negotiations are ongoing and have not been announced.

LSU went 10-3 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida this past season, which was Orgeron's second full season in charge since he took over after Les Miles' firing four games into the 2016 season.

The 2018 campaign was LSU's best in five years and improved Orgeron's overall record to 25-9 as LSU coach as either an interim or permanent basis.

Orgeron's current salary pays a base of $3.5 million plus incentives and runs through the 2021 season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25