Snow plow fatally strikes man in suburban Chicago
Updated 1/29/2019 9:21 AM
hello
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. -- A snow plow struck and killed a man in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville.
Libertyville police say the village plow truck hit the man about 9:50 a.m. Monday and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials haven't identified the man. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.
Police say the snow plow driver has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.
The accident happened as a winter storm moved across Illinois, bringing about 5 inches of snow to the region.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.