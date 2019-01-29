Weak outlook from Pfizer overshadows 4Q performance

FILE- This Dec. 4, 2017, file photo shows a tablet of Pfizer's Viagra, left, and the company's generic version, sildenafil citrate, at Pfizer Inc., headquarters in New York. Pfizer Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Pfizer's strong profit for the fourth quarter is being overshadowed by a tepid outlook for the year.

The drugmaker on Tuesday had a loss of $394 million, or 7 cents per share. Adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, however, per-share earnings were 64 cents per share, a penny better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $13.98 billion.

Pfizer Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.82 to $2.92 per share. Industry analysts have been expecting annual per-share earnings of $3.04.

Shares are down more than a percent before the opening bell.

