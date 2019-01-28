 
Bills re-sign Ferguson; hire assistant offensive line coach

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/28/2019 4:25 PM
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have re-signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract and hired Terry Heffernan as an assistant offensive line coach.

Ferguson was an exclusive rights free agent and returns for a fourth season with Buffalo upon signing the contract Monday.

He was initially signed by the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 following four years at LSU. Ferguson spent his first season on Buffalo's practice squad before taking over the long-snapping job the following year.

Heffernan will work under newly hired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. The two previously worked together on the Detroit Lions' staff in 2013-14. Heffernan spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Eastern Kentucky.

The Bills shook up their offensive line staff by firing Juan Castillo and Andrew Dees following the season.

