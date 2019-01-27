AP analysis: The NFL keeps going younger and cheaper

hello

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker James-Michael Johnson (50) leaves a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with an injury in Cleveland. Johnson, a linebacker, retired at age 27 after getting cut seven times by six teams over four seasons. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) is greeted by Arizona Cardinals players as he leaves the field after breaking his leg during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Thomas held out through the preseason for a new, cash-up-front, long-term contract in case of a serious injury. Thomas failed to get what he wanted and played instead under his soon-to-expire contract this year until he broke his leg in the fourth game of the season. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a Le'Veon Bell jersey during the second half of an NFL football game between the Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh. The steady exodus of mid-level veterans from the NFL is one element of a long-standing tension between players and the league over the structuring of contracts. The contract holdouts by Bell and Earl Thomas this season put the issue into vivid focus. Associated Press

By the time NFL players reach their third and fourth years in the league, the vast majority are struggling just to hang on because of injuries or younger, faster and often cheaper rookies out for their jobs.

In 2006 and 2011, the players union and the NFL tried to do something about that, adopting salary and bookkeeping rules with the potential to extend the careers of these veterans.

It hasn't worked.

In a first-of-its-kind analysis, The Associated Press found that since 2005, the average amount of playing experience for athletes on the NFL's opening-day rosters has shrunk from 4.6 years to 4.3.

In 2005, there were 784 players with three years' experience or less and 714 with five or more years. In 2018, the gap widened to 852 and 644.

And the AP found experience level has dropped at every position, except quarterback, punter and kicker.