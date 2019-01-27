 
Pro Sports

Struggling Hannover fires Andre Breitenreiter as coach

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/27/2019 8:36 AM
hello

HANNOVER, Germany -- Struggling Hannover has fired Andre Breitenreiter after eight Bundesliga games without a win.

Breitenreiter, who led the side back to the top flight as second-division runner-up after taking over in March 2017, was already under pressure before the team's 5-1 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Hannover general manager Horst Heldt says in a statement, "This decision is very difficult for us and for me personally because the work between Andre and me was extremely close and trusting the whole time."

Hannover only claimed two wins in 19 rounds of the Bundesliga and is currently separated from last-place Nuremberg by goal difference.

The club is the third in the league to fire its coach this season after Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen.

Mirko Slomka, Thomas Doll and Felix Magath were reportedly candidates to take over.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 