'Glass' is No. 1 again, McConaughey's 'Serenity' flops

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/27/2019 12:15 PM
  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows James McAvoy in a scene from M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass." (Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures via AP)

  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows Viggo Mortensen, left, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from "Green Book." (Patti Perret/Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK -- M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" is again No. 1 at the box office, while Matthew McConaughey's tropical noir "Serenity" flopped and Oscar nominees saw only modest bumps.

On a quiet weekend at North American movie theaters, "Glass" easily remained the top film with an estimated $19 million in ticket sales. While not performing quite as well as Shyamalan's previous release, "Split," ''Glass" has made $73.6 million in 10 days.

Again in second place was Kevin Hart's "The Upside." The comedy co-starring Bryan Cranston grossed $12.2 million in its third weekend.

New releases flopped. The updated King Arthur tale "The Kid Who Would Be King" debuted with just $7.3 million. "Serenity" opened with a mere $4.8 million.

"Green Book" saw the biggest post-nominations bump with $5.4 million in its 11th weekend.

