 
Entertainment

Actor in Fox's live 'Rent' is injured, but show will 'go on'

 
By MARK KENNEDY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/27/2019 6:04 PM
hello
  • This image released by Fox shows Brennin Hunt as Roger Davis from the musical "Rent." RENT airing Sunday, Jan. 27. Hunt was injured during a rehearsal Saturday but producers insist Sunday nightâs show âmust, and will, go on.â (Pamela Littky/FOX via AP)

    This image released by Fox shows Brennin Hunt as Roger Davis from the musical "Rent." RENT airing Sunday, Jan. 27. Hunt was injured during a rehearsal Saturday but producers insist Sunday nightâs show âmust, and will, go on.â (Pamela Littky/FOX via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- One of the stars of the live broadcast of the musical "Rent" on Fox was injured during a rehearsal Saturday but producers insist Sunday night's show "must, and will, go on."

Brennin Hunt, who plays the role of rocker Roger Davis, hurt his foot. It is unclear how that will affect his performance or if pre-taped elements will be necessary.

Hunt competed in "The X-Factor" and appeared in "Nashville." He is playing the part in "Rent" originated by Adam Pascal.

The high-energy rock musical celebrates survival among the artists and homeless of New York's East Village. It contains the memorable songs "Seasons of Love" and "Another Day."

The cast also includes Broadway veteran Brandon Victor Dixon, recording artists Tinashe and Mario, and Vanessa Hudgens of "High School Musical."

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 