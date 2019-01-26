BC-BKC--T25-Virginia-Notre Dame Long Box
Updated 1/26/2019 2:55 PM
hello
|No. 3 VIRGINIA 82, NOTRE DAME 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diakite
|21
|4-6
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|0
|10
|Salt
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|0
|4
|Guy
|32
|6-8
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|15
|Hunter
|30
|9-15
|1-3
|1-7
|2
|1
|19
|Jerome
|28
|6-10
|0-0
|0-9
|6
|3
|13
|Clark
|28
|4-9
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|12
|Key
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|4
|Huff
|10
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Anthony
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Badocchi
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Nixon
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Stattmann
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Kersey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-67
|4-7
|10-44
|12
|9
|82
Percentages: FG .522, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Guy 3-5, Clark 2-4, Diakite 1-1, Stattmann 1-1, Jerome 1-2, Badocchi 0-1, Huff 0-2, Hunter 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2 (7 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 5 (Diakite 4, Huff).
Turnovers: 2 (Diakite, Salt).
Steals: 2 (Clark, Jerome).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laszewski
|18
|1-6
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Mooney
|33
|6-15
|0-0
|2-10
|0
|0
|15
|Gibbs
|33
|4-12
|1-4
|0-0
|2
|2
|9
|Goodwin
|35
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|8
|Harvey
|24
|3-9
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|9
|Hubb
|35
|3-7
|0-1
|0-1
|5
|3
|7
|Djogo
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|0
|Doherty
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|3-8
|8-29
|10
|8
|55
Percentages: FG .361, FT .375.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Mooney 3-4, Goodwin 2-2, Hubb 1-4, Harvey 1-6, Laszewski 1-6, Djogo 0-2, Gibbs 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 7 (4 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 3 (Goodwin, Hubb, Laszewski).
Turnovers: 7 (Harvey 2, Mooney 2, Djogo, Hubb, Laszewski).
Steals: 1 (Mooney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Virginia
|42
|40-82
|Notre Dame
|25
|30-55
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.