BC-BKC--T25-Virginia-Notre Dame Long Box

Updated 1/26/2019 2:55 PM
No. 3 VIRGINIA 82, NOTRE DAME 55
FGFTReb
VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diakite214-61-22-70010
Salt202-40-03-3104
Guy326-80-01-50115
Hunter309-151-31-72119
Jerome286-100-00-96313
Clark284-92-20-11012
Key172-60-01-6124
Huff101-50-01-2112
Anthony40-10-00-1000
Badocchi40-10-01-2000
Nixon30-00-00-0010
Stattmann31-20-00-0003
Kersey10-00-00-1000
Totals20035-674-710-4412982

Percentages: FG .522, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Guy 3-5, Clark 2-4, Diakite 1-1, Stattmann 1-1, Jerome 1-2, Badocchi 0-1, Huff 0-2, Hunter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2 (7 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 5 (Diakite 4, Huff).

Turnovers: 2 (Diakite, Salt).

Steals: 2 (Clark, Jerome).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laszewski181-60-10-3023
Mooney336-150-02-100015
Gibbs334-121-40-0229
Goodwin353-70-02-4008
Harvey243-92-20-4119
Hubb353-70-10-1537
Djogo140-30-02-4100
Doherty72-20-02-3104
Totals20022-613-88-2910855

Percentages: FG .361, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Mooney 3-4, Goodwin 2-2, Hubb 1-4, Harvey 1-6, Laszewski 1-6, Djogo 0-2, Gibbs 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 7 (4 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 3 (Goodwin, Hubb, Laszewski).

Turnovers: 7 (Harvey 2, Mooney 2, Djogo, Hubb, Laszewski).

Steals: 1 (Mooney).

Technical Fouls: None.

Virginia4240-82
Notre Dame2530-55

