Qatar into Asian Cup semis after beating South Korea 1-0

Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, saves the ball during the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Korea Republic and Qatar at the Zayed Sport City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Associated Press

South Korea's defender Kim Jin-Su, top, fights for the ball with Qatar's forward Akram Afif, on the ground, during the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Korea Republic and Qatar at the Zayed Sport City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Associated Press

South Korea's forward Son Heung-Min runs with the ball during the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Korea Republic and Qatar at the Zayed Sport City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Associated Press

Qatar's midfielder Abdelaziz Hatem, right, kicks the ball in front of South Korea's midfielder Jung Woo-Young, left, as he scores his goal during the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Korea Republic and Qatar at the Zayed Sport City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Associated Press

Qatar's midfielder Abdelaziz Hatem, center, celebrates his opening goal with his teammates, during the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Korea Republic and Qatar at the Zayed Sport City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- Qatar reached the Asian Cup semifinals for the first time after knocking out two-time champion South Korea 1-0 on Friday.

Midfielder Abdelaziz Hatim hit the winner with a left-foot shot from outside the area in the 78th minute.

South Korea's best chance was a minute before the decisive goal when Kim Jin-su hit the post from a free kick.

On Tuesday, Qatar will face defending champion Australia or host the United Arab Emirates. They were playing their quarterfinal late Friday.

Japan and Iran meet in the other semifinal on Monday.

Qatar has notched five straight wins, scoring 12 goals without conceding. After winning Group E, Qatar eliminated Iraq 1-0 for its first knockout-stage victory at the Asian Cup.

South Korea also won its group. Forward Son Heung-min played three games after his late arrival from the English Premier League but didn't score.

