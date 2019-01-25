Entertainers address social injustice issues at Super Bowl
ATLANTA -- Big-name entertainers believe social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl and are ensuring the topic that ignited a political firestorm and engulfed the NFL will be in the spotlight.
They passionately disagree on how. Some will perform in Super Bowl-related events while others will be noticeably absent.
Ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick helped start a wave of protests by kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness to police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues.
Jermaine Dupri says he was called a "sellout" during a meeting with people who had lost family members as result of police brutality. The music mogul plans to give mothers a platform to speak onstage during his Super Bowl Live event in Atlanta.
Dupri wants "to bring awareness to the situation, and let people know that we're not out here partying and not caring about their situation."
