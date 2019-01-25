Coast Guard halts search for missing cruise crewmember
Updated 1/25/2019 9:58 AM
MIAMI -- The Coast Guard has ended the search for a crewmember from a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's coast.
According to the Royal Caribbean cruise line, co-workers saw the 26-year-old crewmember go overboard from the Majesty of the Seas early Thursday. The ship was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Florida's Hillsboro Inlet and sailing to Port Everglades at the end of a six-day cruise to the Bahamas.
In a statement Friday, the Coast Guard said its search covered nearly 1,400 square miles (3,600 square kilometers) and lasted roughly 24 hours before it was suspended.
