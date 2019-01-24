Amazon bringing back Storm, Kremer for 2nd season on NFL

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer had so much fun in their first season calling NFL games on Amazon Prime that they are coming back for an encore.

Amazon announced Thursday that the veteran announcing duo will return next season to call the Thursday night package on Amazon's prime video service.

Storm and Kremer were hired last August to do the 11 Thursday night NFL games on Amazon on an alternate English-language feed to those who wanted something different from the Fox broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Kremer calls the move a "validation," adding that because Amazon "made this decision sooner than we expected was just a real joy to us and made us feel like we were the right choice."

