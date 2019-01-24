Suns' Booker fined $25K for altercation with Wolves' Dieng

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) leaves the game after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Phoenix. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by pushing Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng in the face.

NBA discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe handed down the fine Thursday.

It stems from an incident that occurred Tuesday night in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 118-91 win over the Suns.

The Timberwolves led 82-62 with 5:24 left in the quarter when Booker and Dieng got into a brief altercation, with Booker getting knocked down and responding with a hand to Dieng's face. After a video review, both were ejected.

