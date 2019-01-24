 
Lawyer: Norway tycoon received message about missing wife

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/24/2019 9:30 AM
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The lawyer for one of Norway's richest men whose missing wife was allegedly abducted says they have received a message believed to come from those "in control of" her.

Lawyer Svein Holden says it was received Jan. 16, but "didn't include a sign" that Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, who has been missing since Oct. 31, is alive.

Holden said Thursday the message arrived digitally and was suited for two-way communication. He declined to give further details, and police declined to comment.

A note was found in the couple's house, east of Oslo, describing what would happen to her if a demanded ransom wasn't paid by husband Tom Hagen. Norwegian media have said the ransom was 9 million euros ($10.3 million) and was to be paid in cryptocurrency.

