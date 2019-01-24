Police seek person in murder case; 2 schools locked down
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police say they're searching for a person wanted in connection with a murder investigation who fled on foot from a traffic stop.
Police say two schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as officers search the neighborhood on the city's southeast side.
Police say officers were trying to stop a vehicle when the driver led them on a short chase. They say a male passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the neighborhood.
Officers learned that the passenger was wanted in the murder investigation. His name wasn't immediately released. Officers including a SWAT team searched the area.
