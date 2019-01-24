American Airlines puts up strong profit in 4Q

hello

FILE- In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo a traveler waves for assistance as he checks in at an American Airlines kiosk at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. American Airlines reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Associated Press

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo American Airlines aircraft are serviced at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, in Texas. American Airlines reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas -- American Airlines reporting better than expected profit for the fourth-quarter.

The world's largest airline on Thursday posted net income of earnings of $319 million, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share, or 2 cents better than expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $10.94 billion, just short of the $11.01 billion Wall Street was looking for.

American Airlines Group Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas, expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

Shares are up 5 percent before the opening bell.

_____

Portions of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL