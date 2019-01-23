Sarri says Gonzalo Higuain will sign for Chelsea from Napoli
LONDON -- Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says striker Gonzalo Higuain is in final negotiations to join the Premier League club from Napoli.
Higuain scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A games in his one season at Napoli under Sarri.
Sarri says "they're a few hours into signing a contract."
But Higuain won't be signed in time to face Tottenham in the semifinals of the League Cup on Thursday. Chelsea trails 1-0 from the first leg.
