3 tapped to join Neal Brown's administrative staff at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- New West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is bringing three members of his administrative staff from Troy.

Brown on Wednesday announced the hirings of Mark Perry as director of football administration, Brian Bennett as director of player personnel and Patrick Johnston as director of football operations. All three held administrative jobs under Brown at Troy.

Perry will administer the team's budget and be in charge of off-field activities along with the support staff and office administration.

Bennett will oversee West Virginia's recruiting operations.

Johnston will lead team planning and scheduling and play a role in future capital projects.