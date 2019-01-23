 
Court picks Virginia redistricting plan that helps Democrats

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/23/2019 11:54 AM
RICHMOND, Va. -- A panel of federal judges has chosen a redistricting map for Virginia's House of Delegates that could shift some districts toward Democrats and help the party regain control in this year's election.

The judges ordered a new map after ruling that lawmakers had racially gerrymandered 11 House districts by packing black voters into them.

On Tuesday, the judges chose a proposal submitted by a special master. They gave all sides until Feb. 1 to file objections.

An analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project says the plan could shift six Republican-held districts toward Democrats, including the district of House Speaker Kirk Cox. He called it "legally indefensible" and said it attempts to "give Democrats an advantage at every turn."

Republicans now hold a slim House majority.

