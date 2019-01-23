Manafort denies lying to investigators after plea agreement

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is denying allegations he lied to investigators after he began cooperating with them.

Lawyers for Paul Manafort submitted a 10-page filing Wednesday aimed at knocking down claims by special counsel Robert Mueller's office that he intentionally lied and breached his plea agreement.

The lawyers say many of the episodes Manafort is accused of lying about occurred years ago, including during what they describe as a "high-pressure U.S. presidential campaign he managed when his time was extraordinarily limited."

Among the allegations is that Manafort lied when he denied having shared polling data from the 2016 campaign with a business associate the U.S. says has ties to Russian intelligence.

A hearing is set for Friday.

