Comcast loses cable users, but internet subscribers rise

FILE- This May 21, 2018, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Comcast Corp. reports financial results Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast continues to lose its U.S. cable customers, but racked up more internet subscribers and got a revenue boost from Sky, its big bet on European TV.

The Philadelphia company said Wednesday that it had fourth-quarter net income of $2.51 billion, or 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 64 cents per share, which is 2 cents better than expected according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $27.85 billion, also edging out expectations.

Shares of Comcast Corp. are up 3 percent before the opening bell.

