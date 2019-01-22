Louisiana governor chastises NFL leader about missed penalty

hello

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Add Louisiana's governor to the list of people chastising the NFL about officiating in the NFC championship game that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl instead of the New Orleans Saints.

Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter Tuesday to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to express the "deep disappointment" of the people of Louisiana and Saints fans.

The Democratic governor complained about the failure of officials to call interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit near the end of Sunday's game.

Edwards says referees missed "the obvious, blatant and intentional penalty," undermining expectations that a game's results will be decided by players on the field.

Edwards is calling on the NFL to make rule changes for next season.