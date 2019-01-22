Gueye's big putback leads Ga Tech past Notre Dame 63-61

ATLANTA -- Abdoulaye Gueye had a huge putback with 52 seconds left, Jose Alvarado hit two clutch free throws and Georgia Tech held off Notre Dame for a 63-61 victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday night.

Alvarado and James Banks III scored 16 points apiece to lead the Yellow Jackets (11-8, 3-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Notre Dame (11-8, 1-5) lost for its third in a row despite another big game from John Mooney, who had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Mooney made a meaningless shot at the buzzer, ripping at his shirt in frustration as the Fighting Irish dropped another one in the ACC, falling to last all by themselves in the conference standings.

Georgia Tech appeared to be pulling away, building an 11-point lead with just over 5 minutes remaining.

But Notre Dame fought back, closing to 59-57 when Nate Laszewski was fouled on a 3-point attempt and knocked down all three free throws with 2:46 remaining.

The Yellow Jackets withstood the comeback. Finally, after Alvarado missed a 3 and Banks missed a putback, Gueye swooped in to make the shot that pushed the lead back to 61-57.

Mooney got a look in the lane, but his short shot spun out.

Gibbs made a couple of free throws with 10 seconds left to give Notre Dame a glimmer of hope, but Alvarado sealed it at the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Mooney continues to carry a huge load for the Fighting Irish, but he doesn't have a whole lot of help. Laszewski, with 19 points, was the only other player in double figures. Juwan Durham was out for the third time in four games with a sprained ankle.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were clearly bolstered by the return of two players who missed a 28-point loss to Louisville. Alvarado, their leading scorer, didn't play against the Cardinals because of a groin injury. Gueye scored 13 points after missing two straight games with an undisclosed medical condition. Senior guard Brandon Alston was also back in uniform after missing two games for personal reasons, but he didn't play.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Return home Saturday to face No. 3 Virginia.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets also face a tough one in their next outing, traveling to Durham on Saturday to face No. 2 Duke.

