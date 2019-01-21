Balanced Pelicans easily top Grizzlies without injured Davis

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore (55) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic scored 21 points, Jahlil Okafor and Julius Randle had 20, and the balanced New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-85 on Monday without injured star Anthony Davis.

Okafor set a season high for points and added 10 rebounds filling in for Davis. Randle had 12 rebounds and Holiday grabbed 11 as New Orleans out-rebounded the Grizzlies 50-35 without its leading big man. It was the Pelicans' first game since announcing Davis would miss 1-2 weeks with a left index finger sprain.

Okafor and Randle were a combined 15 of 20 from the field, part of New Orleans shooting 53 percent overall.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 22 points, while Mike Conley added 20 and eight assists for Memphis, which lost its sixth straight and 12th in the last 13.

Memphis, which was outscored 45-14 during the third quarter in a blowout loss at Toronto on Saturday, managed only 18 points in the third Monday while the Pelicans had 28. That provided New Orleans with an 82-68 lead entering the final period.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Played the final game of a five-game trip. ... Have played three times in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ... Okafor started his fourth game of the season. ... New Orleans was 1 of 12 on 3-pointers in the first half, but finished the game 9 of 26. ... Okafor's previous season high was 17 points against Milwaukee on Dec. 19. ... Double-doubles by Okafor, Holiday and Randle marked the 11th time this season three New Orleans players recorded double-doubles. It was Okafor's first double-double since Feb. 25, 2017.

Grizzlies: Are now 7-10 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ... Played the opening game of a season-high five-game homestand. ... Gasol returned after missing the Grizzlies' loss Saturday in Toronto with back soreness. ... F Omri Casspi was a late scratch (illness).

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Return home after five-game road trip to face Detroit on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

