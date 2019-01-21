Frigid air, high winds cause dangerous travel conditions
Posted1/21/2019 7:00 AM
Frigid air and high winds are causing dangerous travel conditions throughout the eastern U.S. after a powerful winter storm pummeled the region over the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecasts Monday's temperatures will be more than 20 degrees below normal across the Northeast.
Freezing rain and more snow is expected in parts of New England and the Great Lakes. The bitter cold is expected to stymie travel once again with FlightAware reporting nearly 250 flights canceled as of early Monday morning.
Another storm system is already developing over the Rockies that could blanket the same region with more snow by the end of the week.
