Ionescu, No. 5 Oregon women race past Arizona 93-60

hello

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves talks to the team before an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Associated Press

Oregon forward Satou Sabally (0), shoots over Arizona defenders during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Associated Press

Oregon forward Erin Boley (21), collides with Arizona guard Aarion McDonald (2), during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Associated Press

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes directs her team against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Associated Press

Oregon forward Satou Sabally (0) is introduced before playing Arizona in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Associated Press

Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard (24) shoots over Arizona forward Cate Reese (25), during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Associated Press

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20), shoots against Arizona defenders during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon beat Arizona 93-60. Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sabrina Ionescu posted her NCAA-record 16th career triple-double, and Satou Sabally scored 18 of her 25 points in the first quarter as No. 5 Oregon raced past Arizona 93-60 on Sunday for its 10th consecutive win.

Ionescu had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for her sixth triple-double in a Pac-12 game. After missing her first six shots, she made six of her last nine, including three 3-pointers.

Erin Boley had five of Oregon's season-high 15 3-pointers and 19 points for the Ducks (17-1, 6-0 Pac-12). Ruthy Hebard added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Oregon scored the game's first 20 points and led 31-4 after one quarter, with Sabally making four 3-pointers and three layups. Ionescu had eight rebounds and six assists in the quarter, with five going to Sabally.

After scoring two points in the first half, Ionescu had 13 in the third quarter and Boley had 14. The Ducks led by as many as 35 twice in the final period and had a 41-24 edge in rebounds.

Aari McDonald, the Pac-12's leading scorer at 25.2 points per game, had 20 for the Wildcats (13-5, 3-4), and Cate Reese added 16. Arizona came in with the Pac-12's top scoring defense at 56.2 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona's calling card, its defense, got turned into confetti by Sabally and her teammates in the first quarter. The Wildcats will need to regroup after going 1-3 against four ranked teams the past two weeks, including three in the top 10.

Oregon showed it can be formidable offensively even without Ionescu's scoring as the 6-foot-4 Sabally continues to develop as a sophomore. She also had three of the Ducks' six blocks.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts USC on Friday night.

Oregon: At Washington State on Friday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25