World's oldest man, 113, dies at his home in northern Japan

In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Masazo Nonaka eats a cake after receiving the certificate from Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man at then age 112 years and 259 days during a ceremony in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido. In the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, Nonaka died at his home _ a hot springs inn _ in northern Japan at the age of 113. (Masanori Takei/Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

TOKYO -- The world's oldest man has died at his home - a hot springs inn - in northern Japan at the age of 113.

His family said Masazo Nonaka died in the early hours of Sunday while sleeping at home in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido.

The family said he died peacefully from natural causes.

The supercentenarian, whose family has run a hot springs inn for four generations, was certified last year as the world's oldest living man at 112 years and 259 days.

Born on July 25, 1905, Nonaka grew up in a large family and succeeded his parents running the inn, which is now run by his granddaughter.

He has outlived his wife and three of their five children.