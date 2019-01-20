Al-Qaida-linked jihadists attack UN base in North Mali
Updated 1/20/2019 7:54 AM
hello
BAMAKO, Mali -- An official with the United Nations mission in Mali says that jihadists linked to al-Qaida have killed six peacekeepers and injured 19 others in an attack on a peacekeepers' camp in Aguelhoc, in northern Mali's Kidal region.
Residents confirmed the Sunday morning assault saying that attackers came in motorcycles and cars. The Aguelhoc camp houses peacekeepers from Chad.
The U.N. official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to press on the matter.
The peacekeeping mission in Mali is one of the U.N.'s deadliest.
Mali is under threat from a number of extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and attacks have moved from the north to Central Mali.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.