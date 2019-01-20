Landmark Air Force chapel suffering from leaks, corrosion

In this April 12, 2017, photo, the Cadet Chapel towers over the U.S. Air Force Academy campus outside Colorado Springs, Colo. The landmark Cadet Chapel is suffering from leaks and corrosion, so the school has drawn up the most ambitious restoration project in the buildingâs 55-year history. Associated Press

In this April 12, 2017, photo, light shines through the stained glass at the Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy outside Colorado Springs, Colo. The landmark Cadet Chapel is suffering from leaks and corrosion, so the school has drawn up the most ambitious restoration project in the buildingâs 55-year history. Associated Press

DENVER -- The landmark Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy is suffering from leaks and corrosion, so the school has drawn up an ambitious restoration project.

But the plans have been on hold for months while officials settle on a contractor.

The academy says water has seeped through seams in the aluminum skin for years. Repeated caulk applications to seal the seams have contaminated and degraded the metal.

The academy wants to replace the aluminum skin, install an internal drainage system beneath the metal panels and do other work.

The school says the fixes could take up to four years and cost between $25 million and $100 million.

The repairs were originally scheduled to start last summer but have been postponed twice. The start date is now June 2019.