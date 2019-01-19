 
Illinois

FBI seeks help to identify "Traveling Bandit"

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/19/2019 11:07 AM
hello

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The FBI is asking for help finding a suspected bank robber nicknamed "The Traveling Bandit."

News outlets report the FBI believes the man has robbed at least seven banks in six states since Dec. 28. Friday, the FBI office in Louisville, Kentucky, released photos of the man and the white SUV with Kentucky plates he might be driving. The Lexington Herald Leader reports the FBI would not say what county the vehicle is registered.

The FBI said the man usually gives the clerk a note demanding money and threatening use of a weapon.

The robberies include heists in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah. The most recent robbery was Wells Fargo Bank in Price Branch, Utah, on Thursday.

Anyone with information can call 754-703-2000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 