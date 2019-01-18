Turk Schonert, Bengals backup in Super Bowl run, dies at 62

CINCINNATI -- Quarterback Turk Schonert, who came off the bench and led the Cincinnati Bengals to an opening victory during their first Super Bowl season, has died suddenly near his home in South Carolina.

The Bengals were informed of Schonert's death, which came on Thursday two days after his 62nd birthday.

Schonert relieved a struggling Ken Anderson and rallied Cincinnati to a 27-21 victory over Seattle in the 1981 opener. Anderson started the next game, and the Bengals went on to a 12-4 mark and reached the Super Bowl, losing to San Francisco.

Schonert played eight seasons in Cincinnati and one in Atlanta, starting 12 games overall with 11 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also coached with the Buccaneers, Panthers, Giants and Bills.

