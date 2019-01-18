Norway investigates supermarket stabbing as terror attack
Updated 1/18/2019 9:29 AM
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Police in Norway say the stabbing of a woman in a supermarket is being investigated as a terror attack.
Benedicte Bjornland, the head of Norway's domestic intelligence agency, says a suspect arrested after the assault told investigators he wanted to kill several people and that it was a terror attack.
Bjornland said Friday the suspect was a 20-year-old Russian citizen who entered Norway via Sweden.
The victim, who was not identified but is in her 20s, was in a critical condition after being stabbed Thursday in a downtown Oslo supermarket.
