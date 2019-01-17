 
Buechele in NCAA transfer database, Rising leaves Longhorns

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/17/2019 11:38 AM
AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas school spokesman says backup quarterback Shane Buechele has put his name in the NCAA transfer database and freshman Cameron Rising has informed the team he will transfer.

Buechele was the full-time starter in 2016 when he set freshman school passing records, but was splitting time with Sam Ehlinger by 2017. Ehlinger took over the starter's role in 2018 and had a breakout season with 3,292 passing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Buechele played in just two games last season when Ehlinger was injured, completing 30 of 44 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in wins over Baylor and Iowa State.

Buechele is on track to graduate in May and could go to another school as a graduate transfer and be eligible to play right away.

Rising didn't play at Texas. He was a 2017 high school All-American in Ventura, California.

