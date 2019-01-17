Top 25 Capsules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Asia Durr scored 20 points in 23 minutes as No. 4 Louisville routed Virginia 91-43 on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (16-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 57 percent from the field. They broke the game open with a 24-3 run to start the second quarter. Durr scored the final five points of the burst as her 3-pointer gave Louisville a 39-17 lead with 2:20 left in the half.

That dominance carried over to the second half where the Cardinals used a 19-2 third quarter run to ensure there would be no comeback by the Cavaliers (7-11, 1-4).

The Cavaliers were led by Dominique Toussaint's nine points.

No. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 89, No. 15 SOUTH CAROLINA 74

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Teaira McCowan had one of the best nights of her career, finishing with 26 points and 24 rebounds to lead Mississippi State past South Carolina.

Mississippi State (17-1, 5-0) beat the Gamecocks for just the second time in 14 tries dating back to 2011. It was a tight game for most of the night, but the Bulldogs never trailed in the fourth quarter, largely thanks to McCowan's dominant game in the post.

The 6-foot-7 All-American earned her 54th career double-double with one of her best performances. She had 12 offensive rebounds and shot 9 of 15 from the field. She matched South Carolina in rebounding all by herself, 24-24.

South Carolina (12-5, 4-1) was led by Te'a Cooper's 27 points.

No. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 77, No. 9 MARYLAND 60

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Jenna Allen scored 16 points and Nia Clouden added 15 to lift Michigan State to a victory over Maryland.

The Spartans (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) led almost throughout, racing out to a 20-4 advantage in the first quarter. Maryland (15-2, 4-2) closed to within three at halftime, but Michigan State took control again in the third in this matchup between the highest-ranked Big Ten teams in this week's AP Top 25.

It was the second victory over a top-10 team for the Spartans this season. They beat No. 3 Oregon on Dec. 9.

Brianna Fraser led Maryland with 22 points.

No. 12 SYRACUSE 82, PITTSBURGH 50

PITTSBURGH -- Digna Strautmane scored 22 points, nine in the pivotal third quarter, and Syracuse won its ninth straight, beating Pittsburgh.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 16 points and Tiana Mangakahia 14, also nine in the third quarter, as the Orange (15-2, 4-0 ACC) outscored the Panthers 28-8 to break the game open.

Mangakhia had five points in an 8-0 surge early in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 48-35 and then Strautmane had six in a 14-0 run. By the end of the quarter, when Syracuse was 7 of 15 from the field with 3 3-pointers and 11 of 12 from the line, a six-point lead became swelled to a 66-40 lead.

The Panthers (9-9, 0-4), who have lost four straight, made six field goals and shot 21 percent in the second half. Cassidy Walsh had three 3s and 13 points.

BYU 70, No. 13 GONZAGA 68

PROVO, Utah -- Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points and Paisley Johnson made two free throws with 1:02 left for what proved to be the winning points in BYU's win over Gonzaga, ending the Bulldogs' 12-game win streak.

The victory left BYU (15-4, 7-0) alone in first atop the West Coast Conference after its ninth straight win.

BYU led 69-66 after Johnson's final free throws. Laura Stockton drove for a score to get Gonzaga within a point with 36 seconds left before Gonzales made a free throw. Stockton missed a 3-pointer and LeeAnne Wirth a putback in the final seconds.

Stockton led Gonzaga (16-2, 5-1) with 15 points and Zykera Rice added 13.

No. 16 KENTUCKY 64, LSU 60

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Maci Morris returned from a one-game absence and scored 20 points and Keke McKinney hit a 3-pointer with under a minute left to lift Kentucky to a victory over LSU.

Morris missed the Wildcats' 55-49 loss to Mississippi on Sunday because of knee pain but returned to move up to ninth on the school's career points list with 1,415, passing Sarah Elliott (2005-08).

Kentucky (16-3, 3-2 SEC) led the entire game until LSU (11-6, 2-3) took its only lead on Ayana Mitchell's basket with 5:06 left. Kentucky retook the lead but another Mitchell bucket tied it with 45 seconds remaining. McKinney hit her go-ahead 3 with 20 seconds to go then added a free throw as LSU missed its final two shots.

ALABAMA 86, No. 20 TENNESSEE 65

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Cierra Johnson scored eight of her 17 points in a dominating fourth quarter and Alabama sent Tennessee to its fourth straight loss, the first time since 1970 the Lady Vols lost four in a row.

Alabama (10-8, 2-3 Southeastern Conference), which has won five straight in the series after losing 42 straight, led 60-55 entering the fourth quarter. Tennessee (12-5, 1-4) missed its first 12 shots of the fourth quarter and by the time Evina Westbrook broke the drought with 3:21 to play, the Crimson Tide had put together a 17-3 run and led 77-60.

Tennessee lost its first six games of 1970 but only have scores for four of those games and no results for the next four. The late Pat Summitt took over the program in 1974 and coached the Lady Vols to 1,098 wins before stepping down in 2012 because of illness. Holly Warlick has been the coach since.

The last three-game skid was in February 1986 and included back-to-back home losses for the first time since December 1996.

No. 22 IOWA 75, MICHIGAN 62

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Megan Gustafson had 21 points and 16 rebounds for her 16th double-double and added six assists to lead Iowa to a win over Michigan.

Eight players scored in the third quarter when the Hawkeyes made 10 of 16 shots, including two 3-pointers, to stretch a 32-29 lead to 54-38. The Wolverines went 4 of 12 and never got the deficit below double figures in the fourth quarter despite making 11 of 17 shots.

Hannah Stewart had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten Conference), who improved to 8-0 at home.

Naz Hillmon had 16 points and Hallie Thome 15 for Michigan (11-7, 2-4).

No. 23 MINNESOTA 78, WISCONSIN 50

MADISON, Wis. -- Kenisha Bell had 25 points and 10 assists and Minnesota ended a four-game losing streak with a wire-to-wire win over Wisconsin.

Annalese Lamke added 15 points and Taiye Bello 14, with both grabbing nine rebounds, as the Golden Gophers (13-4, 2-4 Big Ten) won for the first time since matching the school's second-best start in history.

Bell and Jasmine Brunson scored the first buckets of the game and Minnesota opened a 14-4 lead. The lead was seven after one quarter and the Golden Gophers scored the first seven of the second quarter, five from Bell. The lead reached 18 by the half. Minnesota finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range, shot 49 percent overall and went 16 of 22 from the foul line.

Marsha Howard led Michigan (10-8, 1-5) with 10 points. The Wolverines shot 38 percent from the field despite shooting 54 percent in the second quarter, and went 8 of 21 from the foul line.