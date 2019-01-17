North Korean official reportedly heading to US for talks

A car, left, carrying North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, prepares to leave from the VIP terminal of the Beijing International airport in Beijing Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong, center walks to his car after receiving North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, unseen, at the VIP terminal of the Beijing International airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

A car carrying North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong, leaves with a convoy from the VIP terminal of the Beijing International airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, gets into a car upon his arrival at the Beijing International airport in Beijing Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Kim Jin-bang/Yonhap via AP) Associated Press

BEIJING -- A senior North Korean official has arrived in Beijing, reportedly en route to the United States for talks ahead of a possible second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Thursday that Kim Yong Chol had arrived at Beijing airport and was expected to leave for Washington later in the day.

A motorcade that included the North Korean ambassador's car and a Chinese car with a sign reading "state guest" could be seen departing from a VIP area at the airport.

Kim Yong Chol is a former North Korean spy chief who has been holding talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on North Korea's nuclear weapons program and related issues.